Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Dell Precision 5680
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 75 against 66 watt-hours
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~87.3%
|Side bezels
|8.7 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 / 140 / 170 W
|100 / 165 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12788
12156
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
1802
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16087
15131
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.4 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|6x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.5 cm
|13.6 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1