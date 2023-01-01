You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 86 against 75 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 86 against 75 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 8.7 mm 4.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +137% 8.2 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.