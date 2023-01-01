Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.5 vs 160.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.5 vs 160.4 square inches) 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 85 against 75 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 85 against 75 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Framework Laptop 16 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~71.7% Side bezels 8.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55 dB -

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 400 nits Laptop 16 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 85 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left - Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 100 W 100 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz FLOPS 8.4 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~18 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 8.4 TFLOPS Laptop 16 +143% 20.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1318 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.