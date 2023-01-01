You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 99 against 75 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~83.9% Side bezels 8.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue White Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 400 nits Aero 16 n/a

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 140 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 8.2 TFLOPS Aero 16 +95% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".

