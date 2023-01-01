Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 99 against 75 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|8.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|726 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12532
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16087
Aero 16 +1%
16243
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
