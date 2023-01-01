Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or Aero 16 – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

70 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
VS
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 99 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~83.9%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
8.2 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +95%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

