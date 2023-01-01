Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
Display
CPU
GPU
Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) and IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
  • Can run popular games at about 780-1064% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches		 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.7%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1568:1
sRGB color space 100% 57.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40%
Response time - 27 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:34 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 348 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

