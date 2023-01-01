Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Can run popular games at about 780-1064% higher FPS

66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.7% Side bezels 8.7 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1568:1 sRGB color space 100% 57.6% Adobe RGB profile - 41.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40% Response time - 27 ms Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +33% 400 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:34 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 100 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 4 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +1419% 8.2 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 83.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.