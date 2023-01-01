Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.7 vs 137.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|8.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|100 / 140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|-
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|-
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|-
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|0 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|70 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
