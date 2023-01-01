You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (113.5 vs 137.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~87.9% Side bezels 8.7 mm 3.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 170° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 14.9 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 400 nits Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 140 W 100 / 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 80 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +5% 8.2 TFLOPS Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)". Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.