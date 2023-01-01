Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|627 cm2 (97.1 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~84.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|360 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2177
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
8676
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9259
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306-CG
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
