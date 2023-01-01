Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm

11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Swift X (SFX14-51G) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1638:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 300 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) +10% 330 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 58.7 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.