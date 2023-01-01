Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) or Swift X (SFX14-51G) – what's better?

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2240 x 1400
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches		 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1638:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-51G) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

