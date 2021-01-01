Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $1339
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (96.9 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 43 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

