55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (96.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 209 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.23 x 0.59 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Size 13.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
