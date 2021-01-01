Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (96.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 209 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.23 x 0.59 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|2636:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|356 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +192%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
