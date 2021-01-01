Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

