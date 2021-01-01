Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 47% more compact case (96.9 vs 182.6 square inches)
- 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|2636:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|356 gramm
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m17 R4 +12%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m17 R4 +108%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware m17 R4 +2%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m17 R4 +118%
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
