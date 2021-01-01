Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1550 grams less (around 3.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (96.9 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 456-622% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

