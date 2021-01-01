Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (96.9 vs 156.9 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 227 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
5. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
6. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 or Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
8. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 or Latitude 7420
9. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 15 Plus 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский