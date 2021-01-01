Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (96.9 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|43 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2636:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63%
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|94%
|Response time
|35 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|356 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +1%
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +8%
4268
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +19%
2087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|55 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
