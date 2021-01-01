Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • 71% sharper screen – 227 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (96.9 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +207%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

