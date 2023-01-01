Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) or Laptop 13 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) vs Framework Laptop 13

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
Framework Laptop 13
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
Framework Laptop 13
Display
2256 x 1504
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) and Framework Laptop 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (97.2 vs 105.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 13
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
vs
Laptop 13

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches		 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49.2 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 13
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1397:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.9%
Response time - 44 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
300 nits
Laptop 13 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weight of AC adapter - 313 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Laptop 13
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - ~77.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Laptop 13:
    - You can customize 4 slots to accommodate a variety of different ports.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

