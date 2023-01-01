Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2256 x 1504 Battery 56 Wh - 55 Wh 61 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (97.2 vs 105.1 square inches) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 13 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm

11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm

11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2256 x 1504 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 13 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1397:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 71.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.9% Response time - 44 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 300 nits Laptop 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 55 Wh 61 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left - Charge power 65 W 60 W Weight of AC adapter - 313 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Laptop 13 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - ~77.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Laptop 13: - You can customize 4 slots to accommodate a variety of different ports.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.