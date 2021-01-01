Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP 17
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
HP 17
From $699
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
- Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 114% sharper screen – 227 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (96.9 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2636:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|356 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +12%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3937
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +6%
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1751
989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
