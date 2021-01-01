Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
From $1339
From $699
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (96.9 vs 116.4 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 209 mm (8.23 inches) 229 mm (9.02 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~71.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2636:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 63% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 356 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

