Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~82% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1648:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 68.8% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% 98.4% Response time 43 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 174 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.