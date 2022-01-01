You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.3 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 42.4 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1648:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 68.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% - Response time 43 ms 49 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 10-45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.