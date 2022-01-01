Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches		 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1648:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% -
Response time 43 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 287 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
4. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
8. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский