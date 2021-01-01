You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.7 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB 36.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1648:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% - Response time 43 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits XPS 13 9310 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB 84.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.