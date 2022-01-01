Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1648:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% 73.4%
Response time 43 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

