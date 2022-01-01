You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 42.4 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1648:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 68.8% 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% 73.4% Response time 43 ms 37 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits Pavilion Aero 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

