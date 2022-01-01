You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (97.3 vs 111.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

25% sharper screen – 213 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1680 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 170 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1648:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5% - Response time 43 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MateBook 14s +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.