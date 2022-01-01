Lenovo ThinkBook 13x vs Dell Latitude 7330 53 out of 100 VS 48 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Dell Latitude 7330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 53 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 - sRGB color space 99.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 38 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 13x 400 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkBook 13x 1160 Latitude 7330 +19% 1384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkBook 13x +7% 4040 Latitude 7330 3773 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkBook 13x 1152 Latitude 7330 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkBook 13x 3043 Latitude 7330 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 13x 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.7 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.