You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13x and Dell Latitude 7330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13x
vs
Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 99.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 38 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 13x
400 nits
Latitude 7330
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkBook 13x
1160
Latitude 7330 +19%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13x
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
