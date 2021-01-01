Lenovo ThinkBook 13x vs Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
From $1220
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Review
Performance
System and application performance
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
98
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298 x 209 x 12.9 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1686:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|38 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|325 gramm
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1221
1216
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkBook 13x +90%
4652
2448
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1152
XPS 13 9310 +14%
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkBook 13x +26%
3043
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.7 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
