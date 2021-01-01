ThinkBook 13x or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 53 against 43 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34 dB 35 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 99.7% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 70.8% 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 73.4% Response time 38 ms 37 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 13x 400 nits Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ThinkBook 13x +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.7 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

