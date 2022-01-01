Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13x or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x vs 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13x and 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13x
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches		 299 x 209 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.23 x 0.59 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 34 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 2636:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 68%
Response time 38 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13x
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.7 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
3. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
4. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) vs ThinkBook 13x
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
7. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 13x or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский