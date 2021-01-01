Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) vs IdeaPad 15” (2021, AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 45 against 38 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.1 vs 131.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 15” (2021, AMD)
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|Height
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 5
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1019
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3569
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1100
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4598
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|12 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|320
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
