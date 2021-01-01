Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1389
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 62 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 115% sharper screen – 338 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1043:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|55.9%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.2%
|85%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|354 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +10%
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +205%
6935
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
