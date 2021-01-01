Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1389
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 62 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 115% sharper screen – 338 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 218 mm (8.58 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 -
sRGB color space 55.9% 116%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 85%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
9. Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
10. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский