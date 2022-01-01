You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS

Around 4.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.6 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1043:1 845:1 sRGB color space 55.9% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 68.1% Response time 35 ms 31 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +7% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +481% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.2 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.