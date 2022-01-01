Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 55.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-40 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
