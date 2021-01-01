Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1389
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1043:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|55.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|354 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5415 +88%
4659
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5415 +184%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
