Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.1 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB 39.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 400:1
sRGB color space 55.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 305 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
