You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (109.1 vs 126.3 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515 Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1043:1 600:1 sRGB color space 55.9% 55.7% Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 38.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 39.5% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.