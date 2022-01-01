You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.6 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1043:1 1179:1 sRGB color space 55.9% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 68.4% Response time 35 ms 14 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 78.2 dB 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.