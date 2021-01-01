Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 109.1 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 218 mm (8.58 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 -
sRGB color space 55.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ENVY 13 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

