ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours

36% sharper screen – 213 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.6 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1680 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1043:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 55.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 38.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS MateBook 14s +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.2 dB 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.