Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
- 36% sharper screen – 213 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1043:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|55.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|354 gramm
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +14%
1392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +83%
4565
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +6%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +119%
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.2 dB
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
