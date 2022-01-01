Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.1 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 84 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB 42.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 55.9% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 63.1%
Response time 35 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
