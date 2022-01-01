Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or MateBook X Pro 2022 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 68% sharper screen – 264 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~87.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 -
sRGB color space 55.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 24
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
MateBook X Pro 2022 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.2 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
