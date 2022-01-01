Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 68% sharper screen – 264 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~87.7%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|264 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1043:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|55.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|354 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +30%
1551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +113%
5291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +15%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +143%
5869
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
