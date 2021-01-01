Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) – what's better?

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1389
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
From $679
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 218 mm (8.58 inches) 217.5 mm (8.56 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9-20.8 mm (0.7-0.82 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB 43.6 dB

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 1519:1
sRGB color space 55.9% 61%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 39%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 41.2%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 348 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.2 dB 69.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

