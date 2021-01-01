Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) and 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
System and application performance
Performance in popular 3D games
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Potential battery life in light and average use
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.9 vs 109.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 218 mm (8.58 inches) 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1043:1 2636:1
sRGB color space 55.9% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.2% 68%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 354 gramm 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.2 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

