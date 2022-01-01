Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5420

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Latitude 5420
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) +36%
300 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

