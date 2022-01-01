You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.9 vs 109.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 299 x 209 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.23 x 0.59 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 2636:1 sRGB color space 100% 97% Adobe RGB profile - 63% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 356 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.