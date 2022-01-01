You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58.2 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 58.2 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.