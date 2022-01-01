Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 54 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
4. ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
5. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) or Galaxy Book 2 360

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский