You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) +20% 300 nits ProBook 445 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

