You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (97.3 vs 109.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~81.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1648:1 sRGB color space - 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.5% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) 300 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 362 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) n/a ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.