Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
VS
60 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 89% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 56% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% 98.4%
Response time 42 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 73.1 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 16 (2021)
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 14 (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
10. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский